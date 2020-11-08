Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) and Laser Master International (NASDAQ:LMTI) Critical Comparison

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) and Laser Master International (OTCMKTS:LMTI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Cimpress has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laser Master International has a beta of 11.08, meaning that its share price is 1,008% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cimpress and Laser Master International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimpress $2.48 billion 0.88 $83.36 million $2.53 33.15 Laser Master International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cimpress has higher revenue and earnings than Laser Master International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.3% of Cimpress shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Cimpress shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.1% of Laser Master International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cimpress and Laser Master International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimpress 2.16% -11.21% 2.05% Laser Master International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cimpress and Laser Master International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimpress 0 0 2 0 3.00 Laser Master International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cimpress currently has a consensus target price of $120.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.67%. Given Cimpress’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cimpress is more favorable than Laser Master International.

Summary

Cimpress beats Laser Master International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts. The company also provides finishing options on business cards, flyers, brochures, banners, posters, roll-ups, and rigid signage; custom writing instruments, as well as other promotional products comprising travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items; and mass customization solutions that support various channels consisting of retail stores, Websites, and e-commerce platforms. In addition, it offers Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral and other third-party offerings. The company serves graphic designers, resellers, and printers, as well as home and family consumers, and businesses. Cimpress plc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Dundalk, Ireland.

About Laser Master International

Laser Master International, Inc. engages in printing, marketing, and selling gift wrap, gift bag, and related general packaging materials in the United States. It sells its products to distributors and retail stores, as well as to mass merchants and national dollar stores through its direct sales force and resellers. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Harrison, New Jersey.

