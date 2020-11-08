Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for about 3.0% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cintas by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,717,000 after acquiring an additional 84,821 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 18.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cintas by 114.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,573 shares of company stock valued at $30,037,038. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Cintas stock opened at $340.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.54. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $358.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.49 and its 200-day moving average is $289.32.
Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.44%.
Cintas Profile
Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.
