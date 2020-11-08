Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,517 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.9% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cisco Systems by 17.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 91,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.05.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

