Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,510,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $158.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

