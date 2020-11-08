Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

OCFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneConnect Financial Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.29.

Shares of OCFT opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.77. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.19 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 14.0% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 20.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 131,293 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at about $11,227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth about $10,316,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth about $9,108,000.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

