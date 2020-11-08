Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Cloudbuy PLC (LON:CBUY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.08. Cloudbuy shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 2,759,306 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $130,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.15.

About Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY)

cloudBuy plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for e-procurement and e-commerce in the United Kingdom. Its software platform enables the trading of goods and services between purchasers, such as public sector bodies and their suppliers; facilitates in the analysis and coding of spend and product data; and offers incorporation, company secretary, and annual returns filing services to new businesses.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudbuy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudbuy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit