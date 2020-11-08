Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Cloudflare reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $372,476.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,495.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,635,430 shares of company stock worth $107,039,694. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $9,102,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 32.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,469 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,394,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 19.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 31,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 118,591.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 593,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 592,958 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NET stock opened at $64.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of -165.30 and a beta of -0.60. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $71.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

