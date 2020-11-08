Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:NET opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.30 and a beta of -0.60. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $71.77.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $372,476.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,495.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patrick J. Kerins sold 14,096 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $563,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,635,430 shares of company stock worth $107,039,694. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

