Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $76.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

NYSE NET opened at $64.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $71.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.30 and a beta of -0.60.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick J. Kerins sold 15,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $568,090.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 325,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,320,818.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 92,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $3,445,052.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,880.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,635,430 shares of company stock worth $107,039,694. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $9,102,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cloudflare by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 17,469 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,394,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 31,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cloudflare by 118,591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 593,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after buying an additional 592,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Analyst Recommendations for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit