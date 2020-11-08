Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $76.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

NYSE NET opened at $64.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $71.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.30 and a beta of -0.60.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick J. Kerins sold 15,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $568,090.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 325,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,320,818.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 92,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $3,445,052.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,880.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,635,430 shares of company stock worth $107,039,694. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $9,102,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cloudflare by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 17,469 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,394,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 31,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cloudflare by 118,591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 593,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after buying an additional 592,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

