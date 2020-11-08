CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2,630.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group stock opened at $150.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.37. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.54.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $349,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at $622,484.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,441 shares of company stock worth $3,388,931 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $181.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.18.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.