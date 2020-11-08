CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) is Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,788,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 295,254 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy comprises about 4.3% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $109,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,550,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,049,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,244,000 after buying an additional 1,570,146 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 379.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,734,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,499,000 after buying an additional 1,372,250 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,202,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,262,000 after buying an additional 586,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,168,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,256,000 after buying an additional 437,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $42,639.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,963 shares of company stock worth $489,787 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.42. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.