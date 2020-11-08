CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.36. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93.

CNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

