CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.36. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93.

CNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Earnings History for CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit