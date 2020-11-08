Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Coherus BioSciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus BioSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.88.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 139.51% and a net margin of 37.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $116,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,144 shares of company stock valued at $307,786 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 101.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.