Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Coherus BioSciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus BioSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.88.
Shares of CHRS stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.70.
In other Coherus BioSciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $116,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,144 shares of company stock valued at $307,786 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 101.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period.
About Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.