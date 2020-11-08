Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.96. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $85.64. The company has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Truist raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,767 shares of company stock worth $21,261,299. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.