Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. BP PLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 199.2% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 245,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after buying an additional 163,364 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $92,375.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,248.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,767 shares of company stock valued at $21,261,299 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.96. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $85.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

