Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) versus Simulated Environment Concepts (NASDAQ:SMEV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Comcast has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simulated Environment Concepts has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Comcast and Simulated Environment Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comcast 9.90% 15.45% 4.94% Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Comcast and Simulated Environment Concepts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comcast 0 8 15 0 2.65 Simulated Environment Concepts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comcast presently has a consensus price target of $49.70, suggesting a potential upside of 11.61%. Given Comcast’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Comcast is more favorable than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of Comcast shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Comcast shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.6% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comcast and Simulated Environment Concepts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comcast $108.94 billion 1.87 $13.06 billion $3.13 14.23 Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Comcast has higher revenue and earnings than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Summary

Comcast beats Simulated Environment Concepts on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services. The Cable Networks segment operates national cable networks that provide various entertainment, news and information, and sports content; regional sports and news networks; international cable networks; and various digital properties, including brand-aligned Websites, as well as engages in the cable television studio production operations. The Broadcast Television segment operates NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, NBC and Telemundo local broadcast television stations, broadcast television studio production operations, and various digital properties. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, acquires, markets, and distributes filmed entertainment under the Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features names. It also develops, produces, and licenses stage plays; and distributes filmed entertainment produced by third parties. The Theme Parks segment operates Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida; Hollywood, California; and Osaka, Japan. The Sky segment offers direct-to-consumer services, such as video, high-speed Internet, voice, and wireless phone services; and content services comprising operating entertainment networks, the Sky News broadcast network, and Sky Sports networks. The company also owns the Philadelphia Flyers, as well as the Wells Fargo Center arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Comcast Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule. The company also offers components, parts, accessories, and peripheral massage and health related items. Its products are used in various environments, such as corporate employee lounges, relaxation centers, gyms and health clubs, doctor's offices, hotels, tanning and beauty salons/spas, luxury accommodations, gulf clubs, ski lounges, shopping centers and malls, airports, cruise ships, luxury yachts, and homes. Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Miami, Florida.

