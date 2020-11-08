Comparing Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) & Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (OTCMKTS:NGVC)

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Kesko Oyj alerts:

35.8% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are held by institutional investors. 59.8% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kesko Oyj and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kesko Oyj N/A N/A N/A Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 1.76% 10.79% 3.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kesko Oyj and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kesko Oyj N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage $903.58 million 0.28 $9.42 million $0.42 26.71

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has higher revenue and earnings than Kesko Oyj.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kesko Oyj and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kesko Oyj 1 0 0 0 1.00 Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.78%. Given Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is more favorable than Kesko Oyj.

Summary

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage beats Kesko Oyj on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,200 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland. Its Building and Technical Trade segment engages in the retail, wholesale, and B2B trade of building and home improvement, and electrical and HEPAC products, as well as trades in leisure goods. This segment operates approximately 440 stores through K-Rauta, K-Bygg, Byggmakker, K-Senukai, OMA, and Onninen names, as well as approximately 100 stores through Intersport, Budget Sport, The Athlete's Foot, and KookenkÃ¤ names in Finland, Sweden, Norway, the Baltic countries, Poland, and Belarus; and online stores. The company's Car Trade segment imports and markets Volkswagen, Audi, CUPRA, Bentley, and Porsche passenger cars, as well as Volkswagen and MAN commercial vehicles in Finland; and SEAT cars in Estonia and Latvia. It is also involved in car retailing activities; and the provision of servicing and after-sales services at its 17 retail outlets in Finland. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products. Its stores also provide private label dietary supplements; body care products comprising cosmetics, skin care, hair care, fragrance, and personal care products containing natural and organic ingredients; pet care and food products; books and handouts; and household and general merchandise, including cleaning supplies, paper products, and dish and laundry soaps, as well as other common household products, such as diapers. The company operates its retail stores under the Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage trademark. As of June 04, 2020, it operated 159 stores in 20 states. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.