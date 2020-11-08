Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.25 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Conduent updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

CNDT stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $843.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.87. Conduent has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNDT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Conduent from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

