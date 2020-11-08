Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,005,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,967,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,957,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,355,965,000 after acquiring an additional 55,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,917,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $697,967,000 after acquiring an additional 207,328 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX opened at $236.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.93.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

