Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 67.0% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 300,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,786.86.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $1,761.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,793.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,189.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,535.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,481.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

