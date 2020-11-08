Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 74.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,984,000 after buying an additional 1,160,912 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amphenol by 52.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,189,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,584,000 after buying an additional 754,436 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,957,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,164,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Amphenol by 9.1% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,976,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $572,011,000 after buying an additional 498,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $120.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.11. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $120.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $6,035,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $2,629,041.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,719 shares of company stock worth $63,464,287 in the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

