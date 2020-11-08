Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed by 865.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 63,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total value of $233,992.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,579,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $606,820.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock worth $31,752,813. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. OTR Global raised shares of Abiomed to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.40.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $272.21 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $319.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.06 and a 200-day moving average of $257.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.