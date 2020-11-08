Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 645.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,788,000 after purchasing an additional 507,688 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 861.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after purchasing an additional 450,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 45.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,085,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,015,000 after acquiring an additional 338,500 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.28.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 512,949 shares of company stock worth $1,908,951. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $184.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $186.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.13. The stock has a market cap of $125.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

