Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $10.16 Million Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,467 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.54% of Summit Materials worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 31,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,185,000.

SUM stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $645.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.20 million. Research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.46.

In other Summit Materials news, CEO Anne P. Noonan bought 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $1,005,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

