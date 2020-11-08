Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $12.36 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,177 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $12,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after buying an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,138,263,000 after buying an additional 1,042,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,155,485,000 after buying an additional 632,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,021,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,690,050,000 after buying an additional 497,240 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $1,363,696.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total transaction of $57,781.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 687,772 shares of company stock worth $166,577,874 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $260.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.94.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

