Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $9.44 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $190.07 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $210.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.37. The company has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

