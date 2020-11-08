Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 294.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $226,000.

NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $19.59 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $20.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85.

