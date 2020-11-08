Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 339,311 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 397.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 75.5% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $181.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.18.

In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,831.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,441 shares of company stock worth $3,388,931. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $150.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.54. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

