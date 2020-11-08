Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 1,043 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,108,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,416,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $175,961.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $892,177.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,017,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,578 shares of company stock valued at $35,633,666 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

