Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 17,014 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 109.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,014 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $189.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.03 and a 200 day moving average of $163.65. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $190.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

