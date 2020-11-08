Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 3,075 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 117,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.69.

ABBV opened at $92.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.30. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $163.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 5,561.40% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.