Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 370 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,600 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,906 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.78.

NASDAQ EA opened at $119.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.75 and a 200-day moving average of $128.92. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,933.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $31,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,167,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 578,809 shares of company stock valued at $73,149,749. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

