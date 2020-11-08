Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 119 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $209.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $210.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $3,769,806.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

