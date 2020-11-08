Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,844 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.08% of Fair Isaac worth $10,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 983.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 28,462 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.56, for a total value of $12,197,674.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,016 shares in the company, valued at $81,433,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 16,042 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.45, for a total transaction of $7,001,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,488 shares of company stock valued at $37,952,149. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.00.

NYSE:FICO opened at $443.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $452.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.83.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

