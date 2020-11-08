Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,255 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 71.1% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 763 shares in the company, valued at $194,771.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,536. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $242.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.34. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

