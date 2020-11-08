Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 234 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 441.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 651,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,516,000 after acquiring an additional 531,201 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $61,284,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,795,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,541,000 after acquiring an additional 281,375 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 867,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,090,000 after acquiring an additional 257,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 439,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,070,000 after purchasing an additional 234,231 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,788 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.39.

NYSE:GPN opened at $173.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.53.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

