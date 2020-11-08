Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 34 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 179.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom stock opened at $380.62 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $387.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $365.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.08. The company has a market capitalization of $153.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.61.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total transaction of $18,771,282.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 618,724 shares of company stock valued at $220,528,705. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

