Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 8,146 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,146 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,557,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 90.7% in the second quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 4,432,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,675 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $71,562,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 367.5% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,562,000 after buying an additional 1,360,693 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $47.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

