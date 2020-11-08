Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.05% of United Rentals worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,953.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in United Rentals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in United Rentals by 404.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

NYSE:URI opened at $191.46 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $203.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.67.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

