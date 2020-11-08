ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.23

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and traded as high as $15.83. ConnectOne Bancorp shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 72,483 shares trading hands.

CNOB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a market cap of $591.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,601,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,813,000 after purchasing an additional 116,763 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 31.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,098,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,950,000 after purchasing an additional 739,351 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit