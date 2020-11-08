ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.23

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and traded as high as $15.83. ConnectOne Bancorp shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 72,483 shares trading hands.

CNOB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a market cap of $591.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,601,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,813,000 after purchasing an additional 116,763 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 31.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,098,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,950,000 after purchasing an additional 739,351 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

