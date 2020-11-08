ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 393.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 126.1% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 498.2% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

