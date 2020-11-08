Consensus (SEN) Trading 7.3% Higher This Week

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last week, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Consensus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15,196.11 or 0.99707482 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00031937 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003572 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001030 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00103889 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00020343 BTC.

Consensus Coin Profile

Consensus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

