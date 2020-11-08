Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Upgraded to Buy at Benchmark

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $471.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76. Cooper-Standard has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $38.60.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $1.85. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%.
About Cooper-Standard
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.
