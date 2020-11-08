Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Upgraded to Buy at Benchmark

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $471.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76. Cooper-Standard has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $1.85. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 370,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

