CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Cut to “Sell” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a c- rating to a d- rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $16.67.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.69 million, a P/E ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 24.26 and a quick ratio of 17.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.33). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,429 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 133,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 100,667 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 128,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 57,556 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases, and from long term customer contracts.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.