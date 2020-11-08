Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Cap of $1.00 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 8th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $4.87 or 0.00031937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Coinone, Hotbit and GDAC. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $229.80 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15,196.11 or 0.99707482 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003572 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001030 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00103889 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00020343 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 263,276,577 coins and its circulating supply is 205,491,974 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, GDAC, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

