Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,418,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after buying an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,804 shares of company stock worth $4,089,387. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $385.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $362.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $386.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.