Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 70,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 39.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 70,072 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST opened at $385.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $170.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $386.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,804 shares of company stock worth $4,089,387 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.