Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Coupa Software reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COUP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Coupa Software from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $256.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.39.

COUP stock opened at $304.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.80. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $353.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of -182.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total value of $14,652,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,102,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $214,853.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,968.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,955 shares of company stock valued at $49,801,758. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 10.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 14.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 34.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 511.0% during the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Coupa Software by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

