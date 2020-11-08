Credit Suisse Group Raises International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target to $18.00

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IMXI. JMP Securities upgraded shares of International Money Express from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.88.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $596.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.38. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

In other news, CAO Jose Perez-Villarreal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $434,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 221,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,702.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 23,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $410,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,798,993 shares of company stock valued at $74,614,178. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,504,000 after buying an additional 255,368 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Money Express by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 47,632 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in International Money Express by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 60,176 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

