Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CFO Sells $114,510.00 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $114,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $58.33 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 10.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Crocs by 18.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Crocs by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crocs by 101.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 31,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

